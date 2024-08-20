Wetherby mum launches new eco maternity brand to mums across UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wetherby mum, Zoe Heppell, has launched a new environmentally conscious maternity brand - Generation Mama - to tackle the challenges faced by pregnant and new mums today.

The range of 100% natural, vegan friendly, cruelty free, UK made and fully recyclable maternity products are taking the UK market by storm and their eco credentials are already proving popular with pregnant and new mums alike.

Generation Mama’s flagship product Generation Mama Nipple Balm was developed to soothe and prevent sore nipples which are common during breastfeeding. While most other nipple creams include lanolin or beeswax (both animal derived ingredients), Generation Mama Nipple Balm has been thoughtfully blended to contain only natural plant based ingredients, making the product entirely vegan friendly and safe for baby to ingest during breastfeeding.

Founder Zoe Heppell said, “I think that mums, like everyone else, are becoming increasingly aware of their carbon footprint and whether products they are using include animal derived ingredients and if they are, then are these ingredients really necessary?”

“Vegan or not, we can all do our bit to reduce our impact on the environment. While I was breastfeeding my daughter I noticed that the vast majority of nipple balms were not vegan and that was where the idea for Generation Mama Nipple Balm was born.”

Breastfeeding is a hot topic at the moment, with a huge movement to support women to choose breast milk to nourish their babies if they are able to do so. Finding the right nipple cream to use can support women in navigating those early stages of breastfeeding when soreness and discomfort is common.

Since then Generation Mama has launched a range of complementary products including an all-natural vegan perineal massage oil to prevent tearing during childbirth and a popular anti stretch mark oil which both reduces the likelihood of developing stretch marks and reduces the appearance of existing stretch marks too.

Initially selling through Amazon and in local retailers, Generation Mama has now launched a brand new website enabling them to sell direct to customers all over the UK.

Zoe continued, “We are delighted to now ship products directly to customers all over the UK. The mission of the brand is really resonating with mums and what started as an idea I had when my daughter was a newborn has now developed into a collection that I am really proud of.”

Generation Mama products are available now at www.generationmama.co.uk.