Wetherby fish-and-chip shop inspires new flavour of Walkers crisps

Phillip and Janine Murphy founded The Wetherby Whaler in 1969.

The Wetherby Whaler in Market Place is one of the most popular fish-and-chip shops in Yorkshire and has now been selected by Walkers to be part of its new Local Taste Icons range.

Caroline Murphy, director at The Wetherby Whaler, said: “We are proud that what started as a small chip shop serving local residents back in 1969 has now grown to become a group of five family-owned restaurants and takeaways serving over 750,000 portions of haddock per year.

“To have a Walkers crisp flavour inspired by our fish and chips is such an honour. We’re looking forward to proudly displaying the crisps in our restaurants, alongside serving what we consider to be the finest value fish and chips in Yorkshire.”

Walkers’ other new flavours include Madras Curry from The Radhuni in Edinburgh, Thai Green Curry from Mantra Thai Dining in Newcastle, and Chicken Burrito from Yucca in London.

Each pack of Taste Icons crisps offers a £5 discount code to use at over 3,000 local restaurants around the country.

Katherine Cook, senior brand manager at Walkers, said: “Over the past 18 months, we have seen that, no matter what, local restaurants have been there for us as a nation.

“This year, Walkers is supporting and celebrating local restaurants by re-creating the flavours of the delicious dishes of four, much-loved local restaurants on our crisps and telling their iconic stories on our packs.

“We picked The Wetherby Whaler and its iconic fish and chips after considerable research into their community impact and customer reviews.

“The Wetherby Whaler stood out to us particularly because of its local fame and pride in serving good-quality, sustainably-sourced food.

“We have also enlisted thousands of restaurants across the nation to participate in the offer to drive footfall to local restaurants (within five miles of every diner). At Walkers, we are proud to be able to give back to local businesses.”