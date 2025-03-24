Wetherby family-run fish and chip shop raises incredible £50,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

A family-owned fish and chip shop in Wetherby has raised an incredible £50,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance – supporting the charity’s lifesaving work across the region.

Wetherby Whaler has been a dedicated supporter of the charity for nearly 15 years, beginning with a single collection tin at their Wetherby branch.

The partnership has since grown, with collection tins now placed across all five branches in Wetherby, Pudsey, York, Wakefield Calder Island, Wakefield Empire and Guiseley.

Thanks to the generosity of customers and the dedication of staff, the business has consistently raised funds to support Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s lifesaving service.

To mark the achievement, Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s fundraising team visited Wetherby Whaler in Guiseley for a cheque presentation, where the latest donation of £5,500 pushed their total fundraising efforts past the £50,000 mark.

Assistant Manager Tracy and her mother, Joyce, have played a key role in the franchise’s fundraising, helping to organise additional activities and events over the years and raising further funds in-store through the sale of sweets, handmade knitted items, and official Yorkshire Air Ambulance merchandise.

In recognition of their dedication, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance team presented them with flowers during the presentation.

Owner Phillip Murphy, who began the fundraising efforts with his late wife Janine, reflected on the achievement.

He said: “We chose to support Yorkshire Air Ambulance because we believed in backing a good local charity.

"We never set out to raise such a huge amount, but it’s amazing to think that our customers’ small change has made such a big difference.

"Yorkshire Air Ambulance is a service that any one of us, including our staff, might need at any time.

"We’re incredibly proud to support Yorkshire Air Ambulance and we’ll keep going for as long as we can.”

With around 250 staff across its branches, Wetherby Whaler remains a valued supporter of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Their efforts help ensure the charity’s critical care teams can continue reaching those in urgent need across the region.

Kerry Dwyer, Director of Public Fundraising at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, expressed gratitude for the Wetherby Whaler’s continued support.

He added: “We are incredibly grateful to Wetherby Whaler and their customers for raising such a phenomenal amount.

"It’s this kind of longstanding community support that keeps our helicopters flying.

"As we celebrate Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s 25th anniversary in 2025, it’s amazing to reflect on the impact that businesses like Wetherby Whaler have made.

"In 2024 alone, our crews treated over 1,300 patients and delivered more than 400 lifesaving interventions – none of which would be possible without donations from the public.”