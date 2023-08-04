Wetherby curry house proud of winning prestigious accolade in Asian Restaurant Awards

Winners at this year’s Asian Restaurant Awards received some of the hospitality sector’s most prestigious accolades – uniquely open to the entire range of Asian cuisines.

At a glittering gala dinner hosted in Manchester by BBC news anchor Samantha Simonds, the Bengal Lounge in Wetherby was recognised with a Highly Commended award.

Priding itself on being an authentic Indian & Bangladeshi restaurant, the Bengal Lounge on Wetherby High Street already has a raft of accolades to its name - including The Nation's Curry Awards 2023.

The proud team from The Bengal Lounge in Wetherby with their Highly Commended award at the recent Asian Restaurant Awards in Manchester. (Picture The Asian Catering Federation )

This traditional curry house received its award from Sir Graham Brady, MP, Chairman of the 1922 Committee at the Hilton Manchester Piccadilly in an event sponsored by Just Eat, NatWest, Cobra Beer and Work Cloud Permit.

The Asian Restaurant Awards are the UK’s only restaurant awards open to all Asian cuisines, including: Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese

Addressing an audience of more than 500 of the country’s leading Asian restaurant owners, chefs and local dignitaries – awards organiser, Yawar Khan, Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), praised the industry’s response in adapt to “fresh culinary ideas” and their “willingness to embrace the more discerning needs of the public.”

Top national awards went to – Mahdu’s, Best Group; Shabhir Hussain, Akbar Group, Curry King; Mekong, Panda Mami, in Chester and York won the awards for Best Buffet, Babul’s in Barnard Castle won the award for Innovation.

The awards for Fine Dining went to the Michelin-starred Quilon in London and Raval in Gateshead, Newcastle.

Newcomer of the Year Awards went to BKC, London and Peace Garden, Manchester.

The accolade for Best Street Food went to My Delhi in Sunderland.

Just Eat Takeaway Awards went to Balti Hut, Bolton and Dilshad, Tyneside.

The full list of regional winners can be viewed at www.AsianRestaurantAwards.org