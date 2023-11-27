Wetherby-based supplier of festival tents and equipment Pink Moon set to expand events operation

Pink Moon, the UK’s leading supplier of festival tents and equipment, is building on its huge success by offering clients a new ‘all-in-one’ events solution.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Already a headline act when it comes to providing boutique accommodation at major festivals, the party-planning expert is now giving customers the chance to benefit from their years of events experience.

Pink Moon Events, based in Tockwith near Wetherby, will specialise in helping organisers put on stellar live occasions, taking the strain from start to finish, ensuring everything goes without a hitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not simply limited to equipment hire and accommodation, the team can tailor exactly to their client’s event needs, be it a corporate birthday party, child’s party, private function, corporate festival, charity event, wedding or pop-up experience.

Pink Moon, the UK's leading supplier of festival tents and equipment, are set to expand their events operation

With the largest collection of accommodation structures in the sector – about 5,500 – Pink Moon services up to 45,000 customers a year at events such as Formula 1 at Silverstone and some of the most well-known festivals at the Isle of Wight, Electric Picnic and Latitude.

From luxury canvas tents and large marquee structures to state-of-the-art catering units, Pink Moon has an amazing supply of essentials on hand, together with a wonderful team of trained chefs, bar staff, management and all-round general crew keen to make sure your big plans run smoothly and effortlessly.

Harry Lister, Pink Moon’s Managing Director, says his team will always strive for flawless event execution, no matter the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pink Moon Events is an all-in-one events solutions company.

“It is not just the tent that we can provide, we can also provide everything else.

"We can provide a restaurant and bar on site, toilets and showers, mobile charging, pamper parlour and coffee stands.

“We can provide event support for weddings, corporate festivals, private birthday parties and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Basically, we are an all-in-one events company capable of producing or supplying your event.

“We strive for flawless event execution, no matter the occasion.

"Our focus is on providing exceptional service and turning visions into reality.”

Pink Moon – or Festival Extras as it has previously been known – launched in 2012 after spotting a gap in the festival market.

This latest offering will enable the business to expand its expertise to be a fully managed events company.