West Park Hotel to celebrate in style as crucial New Year's Eve looms for Harrogate's pubs, clubs and restaurants

The West Park in Harrogate is serving up a New Year's Eve special event.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the nation that it could "enjoy New Year in a responsible way but get a booster jab", Harrogate's hospitality sector is attempting to make up for lost time.

Among the many pubs, clubs and restaurants in Harrogate hoping to enjoy a super evening on Friday, December 31, the West Park Hotel says it is "ready to celebrate in true style".

The popular bar-restaurant-hotel is encouraging New Year's revellers to book their seats for real feast of a New Year's Eve special packed with food and drink, music and dancing with the advice "not worry if you haven’t made plans yet, as it is offering the perfect solution to help you wave goodbye to 2021 and see in 2022".

As well as a sumptuous five-course menu, all cooked from scratch, the West Park is inviting party-goers to count down with its team as the successful venue celebrates the start of a New Year.

Tickets for the New Year's Eve special event are £150 per person and includes a five-course meal, entertainment and dancing until late.

The West Park Hotel, which invested in a major makeover in the summer as lockdown restrictions were loosened, including a spectacular-looking new all-weather courtyard, is owned by the award-winning Provenance Inns Group, which own a collection of gastro pubs and boutique hotels around the north of England.