West Park Hotel in Harrogate offering parents free prosecco and buck’s fizz to celebrate children going back to school
Throughout this week, parents and guardians are being invited to the hotel for breakfast and brunch to celebrate getting through the summer holidays.
There are plenty of delicious dishes to choose from and you will receive a free glass of prosecco or buck’s fizz with your meal.
In a post on social media, The West Park Hotel said: “Join us any morning this week and treat yourself to a relaxing child-free breakfast or brunch, complete with a complimentary glass of prosecco or a refreshing buck's Fizz.
“Gather your friends and celebrate getting through the summer holidays with some well-deserved downtime.
“All you need to do is include reference 'Back To School Brunch' in your booking.”
To make a booking, visit https://www.thewestparkhotel.com/live-res-booking-form/