West Park Hotel in Harrogate invites parents for free breakfast or brunch to celebrate children going back to school

The West Park Hotel in Harrogate is offering parents and guardians a free breakfast or brunch as children head back to school this week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 12:12 BST
Throughout this week, parents and guardians are being invited to the hotel between 8am and 10am for a free breakfast to celebrate getting through the summer holidays.

You can also enjoy a free brunch meal from their extensive menu, including eggs benedict, smoked salmon and scrambled eggs and much more.

In a post on social media, The West Park Hotel said: “Join us any morning this week and treat yourself to a relaxing child-free breakfast or brunch, complete with a complimentary glass of Prosecco or a refreshing Buck's Fizz.

The West Park Hotel is inviting parents for free breakfast or brunch to celebrate children going back to schoolThe West Park Hotel is inviting parents for free breakfast or brunch to celebrate children going back to school
“Gather your friends and celebrate getting through the summer holidays with some well-deserved downtime.

“All you need to do is include reference 'Back To School Brunch' in your booking.”

To make a booking, visit https://www.thewestparkhotel.com/live-res-booking-form/

