Well-known Harrogate store to close this weekend in heart of town centre

The poster currently on the shop front of River Island on Cambridge Street, Harrogate.

Located in a key site in the heart of the town centre, River Island made the announcement to its customers on posters pasted on its shop front at 29-31 Cambridge Street.

Originally founded in 1948 by entrepreneur Bernard Lewis and now run by his nephew, Ben Lewis, in total there are 221 River Island retail stores in the UK.

The famous national name in clothing and fashion is just a few doors down from Hotter Shoes at number 19-21 Cambridge Street.

The posters on the windows of the chain’s store on Cambridge Street says the following: "Hey Harrogate, we're closing from Saturday 4th February.

"You can still shop River Island online at Riverisland.com or at your nearest store, York.

"Thanks for shopping with us, we'll see you soon."

Although some may regard the news as a setback for Harrogate’s retail sector in challenging times – and a regular complaint of shoppers in the town does concern a perceived lack of fashion stores – the trend in Harrogate in recent years has seen it became something of a 'revolving door' where the closure of one business is often followed by the opening of another.

For example, last December saw luxury fashion and lifestyle brand Oliver Bonas open in a vacant unit at James Street, following quickly in the footsteps of independent Lynx Menswear which relocated there last August and Pret A Manger sandwich shop last May.