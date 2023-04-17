Well-known Harrogate property agents to move to new location and premises

Land and property specialist Strutt & Parker, which has been based in Princes Square for nearly 50 years, has relocated to a new office at Westgate House on Albert Street.

In total,16 professionals work out of the Harrogate office, including members of the specialist estate agency team, led by director James Wort who has been helping buyers and sellers move for nearly 25 years.

His team operates across North Yorkshire, along with parts of West Yorkshire, County Durham and Lancashire.

Speaking about the move, Nick Bramley, senior director for Strutt & Parker, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for us as a team and reinforces Strutt & Parker long-standing commitment to the town of Harrogate and our business operation across the North of England.

“The location of the new office is fantastic and the space on offer will provide a first-class working environment for our growing team.

"Having a new office which our team and clients enjoy spending time in will help us to continue to deliver high-quality estate agency and rural services across Yorkshire and neighbouring counties.”

Strutt & Parker’s other Yorkshire base is in Northallerton, which works closely with Harrogate to support clients across Yorkshire, Lancashire, Durham, Cumbria and Northumberland.

The Northallerton office also has a team of farm business consultants who can provide advice and support on a wide range of issues, including the impact of agricultural policy changes, succession planning, business restructuring and accessing rural subsidies and grants.

Mr Bramley said these services are particularly important in challenging times.

“Landowners and farmers are currently facing the triple whammy of a wave of new legislation and regulation, increased pressure on profitability and the challenge of how to do their bit for the environment,” said Mr Bramley, who leads the rural team across the North East.

“Our team has huge strength and depth and is experienced in helping clients to find ways to deliver profits, improve their environmental performance and build resilience.”