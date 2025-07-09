Welcoming our new colleagues to HIF

We are delighted to announce that, on 1 July 2025, we officially welcomed our new Medical Engineering colleagues into the HIF family! Our new Medical Engineering Service is an essential service for our clinical and operational teams.

The HIF Medical Engineering Team provides a dedicated technical service, supporting the safe and compliant operation of medical devices across Harrogate & District NHS Foundation Trust.

The service operates in accordance with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) guidance and national standards, ensuring the ongoing safety, accuracy and reliability of medical equipment used in clinical care, both at HDFT and within the community footprint.

Their core functions include:

Equipment testing and maintenance: Regular inspection, functional testing and calibration of a wide range of medical devices to maintain clinical effectiveness and adherence to manufacturer specifications

Regular inspection, functional testing and calibration of a wide range of medical devices to maintain clinical effectiveness and adherence to manufacturer specifications Corrective Repairs: Fault diagnosis and repair of medical equipment, covering both urgent on-site interventions and in-depth workshop-based restorations, with the aim of minimising equipment downtime

Fault diagnosis and repair of medical equipment, covering both urgent on-site interventions and in-depth workshop-based restorations, with the aim of minimising equipment downtime Planned Preventative Maintenance: Scheduled maintenance programmes aligned with manufacturer requirements and regulatory best practice, designed to reduce the risk of failure and extend equipment longevity

Scheduled maintenance programmes aligned with manufacturer requirements and regulatory best practice, designed to reduce the risk of failure and extend equipment longevity Regulatory Compliance and Governance: Oversight of medical device safety in line with MHRA guidance, including coordination of responses to Field Safety Notices, Medical Device Alerts and local governance processes

Oversight of medical device safety in line with MHRA guidance, including coordination of responses to Field Safety Notices, Medical Device Alerts and local governance processes Third Party Contract Management: Administration and oversight of service contracts with external maintenance providers for specialist medical equipment. This includes performance monitoring, compliance assurance and supplier liaison

Administration and oversight of service contracts with external maintenance providers for specialist medical equipment. This includes performance monitoring, compliance assurance and supplier liaison Asset Lifecycle Management: End to end support for medical devices from acquisition and commissioning to decommissioning and disposal. All activity is underpinned by a centralised asset management system to ensure traceability and governance.

To welcome our new colleagues, we held a Welcome Event, where each colleague received a dedicated Welcome Booklet. We are really excited to welcome our new colleagues and look forward to working closely together.

If you would like more information about HIF or the work that we do, please feel free to contact me at [email protected].