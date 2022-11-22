Weetons to fly the flag for Harrogate in Leeds with pop-up shop at Victoria Gate

Luxurious Harrogate brand Weetons will be in Leeds' Victoria Gate throughout the festive season.

Promising the finest Yorkshire produce loved by foodies across the region, alongside Weetons own private label range, the pop-up will live up to its reputation in its hometown as a perfect place to shop this Christmas.

Weetons’ luxury Hampers & Gifts range will also be available to purchase and order at the Leeds pop-up.

Rob Coutts, managing director at Weetons said: “We are pleased to announce that our Leeds city centre pop-up shop is now open.

"It showcases our extremely popular Hampers & Gifts range, perfect when looking for the hard to buy for.

"Whether you want to fill your own hamper, and have it packed by one of the team, pre-order a gift delivery, or just select a few of your favourite bits to take away on the day, we’ve got everything you need.”

Situated in Victoria Gate which boasts a John Lewis store, the location was a natural partner for Weetons, sharing an ethos of providing luxury, high-quality produce.

Jo Coburn, senior general manager at Victoria Leeds, said: “We are delighted to welcome one of Yorkshire’s most treasured brands, Weetons, to Victoria Leeds.

"The new pop-up store in Victoria Gate is a fantastic addition to our collection of premium brands.”