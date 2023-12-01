Weekend of great Knaresborough Christmas Market events and fantastic fireworks display

Knaresborough Christmas Market is launched this weekend bringing traditional festive sparkle - as well as showcasing the town's fantastic range of local independent shops and rich heritage and history.

What is being hailed as the biggest-ever Knaresborough Christmas Market is running from Saturday, December 2 to Sunday, December 3.

With “high demand” from traders to sign up for the popular festive event, the Christmas Market Weekend will be centred around the imposing Christmas tree in the town’s historic Market Place.

The lovely cobble-stone town centre is filled with almost 60 stalls selling seasonal goods, decorations, cards, gifts and the best of locally-sourced produce.

And the weekend’s finale will see a spectacular firework display, set against the dramatic backdrop of Knaresborough’s famous viaduct and the Nidd Gorge

Knaresborough Christmas Market Chair, Hazel Haas, said this year’s market was set to be the most successful to date and would bring benefits for calcharities, as well as businesses.

“Last year’s market was a huge success and we were thrilled with the feedback,” she said.

"The 2023 market promises to be even bigger and there has been a high demand from traders."We are always keen that the market benefits the town as a whole."

"Members of our volunteer committee have been liaising with other local organisations and businesses to ensure that we are promoting the full range of festive events in Knaresborough during market weekend.

"We are also supporting Rotary, Lions, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, Knaresborough ATC and Knaresborough Cricket Club, who are our charitable partners for this year.”

Elsewhere in the town visitors can:

Enjoy the picturesque viaduct river view.

Explore Knaresborough’s Castle grounds and Tudor Courthouse museum (open 10am-4pm).

Visit the stunning Christmas Tree festival at St John’s Parish Church.

Visit Mother Shipton’s Christmas Experience (pre-booked tickets only).

There is also free entertainment and music at the market place both days, including: Knaresborough Choral Society, Ukrainian Dance Group, Ripon Morris Men with Betty Lupton’s Ladle Laikers, Knaresborough Silver Band and more

A free park and ride is available at the GSPK car park on Manse Lane.