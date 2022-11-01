We will survive - Harrogate BID confident of winning ballot to carry on despite local government shake-up

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said he was confident support for BID would continue once North Yorkshire took over Harrogate Borough Council's roles.

The not-for-profit organisation funded for - and by - businesses must face a ballot next year of businesses, which pay an annual levy towards its work, if it is to carry on after the end of its initial five-year term.

As the biggest single employer located in the BID area, Harrogate council has been a key supporter of the group's efforts to boost footfall in the town centre since it was first launched in early 2019 - and one of its biggest levy payers.

With the council set to disappear next April as part of the biggest overhaul of local government in North Yorkshire for 50 years, there had been concern the changes might impact on BID’s survival chances.

But Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said he was confident support would continue once North Yorkshire took over Harrogate Borough Council's roles.

"We don’t believe the ballot or levy collection process will be affected by local government reorganisation, as the majority of staff in Harrogate that deliver this will still be in similar roles," said Mr Chapman.

"We work closely with both Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire Council, and there’s no reason why this won’t continue when the new North Yorkshire Council takes over both roles on April 1, 2023.

"Having one unitary authority will remove any grey areas on who does what."

Despite its impending demise, Harrogate Borough Council also says it remains fully committed to backing Harrogate BID.

Council leader Coun Richard Cooper told the Harrogate Advertiser he felt confident local government reorganisation would not pose a threat to Harrogate BID, partly because the new authority at Northallerton was likely to take over buildings such as Harrogate Civic Centre.

"Our contribution to BID will continue for as long as it in existence," said Coun Cooper.

"It is just that a different owner - North Yorkshire Council - will pay it.

"The premises Harrogate Borough Council currently owns are likely to transfer to the new North Yorkshire Council and so will the business rate liability, including the levy which funds the BID."

Speculation has also been growing that the date for the crucial Harrogate BID ballot may be brought forward from October 2023 to early next year to capitalise on the voting power of Harrogate Borough Council.

Harrogate BID says it is still discussing its plans for next year, including a ballot date, and its options remain open.

BID manager Matthew Chapman told the Harrogate Advertiser: "While a number of dates have been discussed, nothing has yet been formally agreed."

No matter what decision is made on a date, Harrogate BID is confident of winning a new ballot, despite the gloomy economic situation facing businesses.

"We fully understand the pressures businesses are likely to face over the next year, " said Mr Chapman, "but in a recent survey more than 90 per cent of businesses said they would vote yes to continue Harrogate BID, which is incredibly encouraging.