‘We really enjoyed it’ – Praise as successful Lego Trail drives increased footfall and spend into Harrogate town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Businesses in Harrogate have said that this year’s Lego Trail, hosted by Harrogate BID, had an important impact on driving footfall and spend into the town, with models visited almost 27,000 times.

Data shows that 26,900 visits were made to the designated QR code pages and the Harrogate BID website during the Lego Trail, which is more than double the last time the trail was held in 2022.

But, as the Lego Trail was mainly completed by families and groups of two or more, the figure of those that took part is likely to be closer to the 50,000 mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feedback from Harrogate BID members has been highly positive and encouraging, with one stating: “It definitely increased our footfall and our income, so thank you for making such a difference to our work.”

The Lego Trail, hosted by Harrogate BID, has seen an increase in footfall and spend at businesses in Harrogate

Meanwhile, another business owner said that the Lego trail has been “by far the most beneficial activity that the BID has done to help retail footfall.”

They added: “This has been the most popular so far and I think that people would be disappointed if it went to every other year.

"It has brought so much positive feedback around town and definitely brought new customers to our shop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also seems that the trail helped people to discover new areas and businesses in Harrogate, with one person stating: “We discovered some new places such as Artizan Cafe by doing the trail.

"Our kids loved it and it’s great to have something so accessible.”

Matthew Chapman, Manager at Harrogate BID, said the team are incredibly pleased to have brought another hugely successful Lego Trail to the town centre.

He said: “As the BID, we host a series of footfall and spend increasing campaigns and events across the year – and the Lego Trail has done just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re so pleased it has brought such a positive feel to our town and we really appreciate all of the lovely feedback we’ve had so far.

“The Lego Trail is always a massively popular event in our calendar – and it seems this year definitely didn’t disappoint.”

Harrogate BID has plenty of events coming up throughout the rest of the year, from celebrations at the Music Weekender, spooky fun in a new Halloween trail, and festive Christmas installations.

The team are also well underway with planning events, campaigns and services for 2025, with further details to be announced over the coming months.

For more information about Harrogate BID, visit https://harrogatebid.co.uk/