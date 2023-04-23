‘We need that sense of community’: Black Lion pub campaigners at Skelton-on-Ure a step closer to saving village pub

The villagers now aim to raise an additional 90K to complete the project which will also become a central community hub for the area.

The Black Lion has been under threat of redevelopment with locals at risk of permanently losing a pub that has held a place at the heart of the community for more than 200 years

The 360 residents of the picturesque village, just outside Ripon, have been without a pub for three years after it closed in 2019 when Admiral Taverns purchased the pub from Marsden’s Brewery.

Local MP Julian Smith shows his support for the Black Lion's save the pub campaign

A committee of local residents formed a “Save the Pub” campaign group in August 2022 and urged people to buy a stake and invest in the future of the community.

Mike Ramshaw, chair of the community group said: “We managed to gain ‘asset community value' status which has offered us a certain amount of protection.

“The first meeting was set up by the parish council, looking for ideas and volunteers.

“From its grassroots level we now have a team of 10 all pushing forward and carrying with us the best interests of the village people.”

More than half of the residents of the village expressed an interest in contributing towards the purchase of the pub, including a consultation which showed that 85% of the village and local areas thought a pub was either important or very important to residents.

A recent visit from local MP Julian Smith has shown solidarity on the campaign.

Fundraising to save village pubs has been backed by a Government cash-match scheme that gives community groups the opportunity to double their money if they are able to raise the funds.

The scheme was released to support the hospitality industry which was buckling under the pressure caused by the last few years of lockdowns and financial crisis.

The group have created plans that will ensure the pub's long-term survival after additional finances have been sourced.

After several meetings residents developed a number of ideas, including carbon neutral energy and additional allotment space for residents.

Mr Ramshaw said: “We have a retired architect on the team who has created all the floor plans.

“We are now looking for someone with the skills to do interior designs.

“It's a big building and has the capacity to do so much.

“One side can be potentially be a cafe/deli, the other side a pub/restaurant.

“We get a lot of cyclists through the village as it's on a popular cycle route, and we are close to Newby Hall, a popular tourist attraction.

“With masses of space for a beer garden, and more land that could be available to people who want to pitch, or park a motorhome, we could bring in yet further business.

“There’s plenty to go at!”

Similar schemes have been set up in neighbouring Yorkshire villages, most notably in Excelby, where The Green Dragon is now owned by the community and has been the source of crucial support for the campaign.

Richard Wall, Treasurer of the group said: “It’s actually investing in the community without a lot of risk and could completely change our village again.

“We’ve had some great advice from other success stories which has helped us enormously.

“A lot of pubs owned by pub companies and breweries these days look at the land value rather than thinking, actually, how do you make this pub work?.

“It worked in a certain way in the 80s or 20 years ago, but now we need to do something different.

“Do they have the willpower to do something about the pub or do they just think, let's cash in?

“It’s so sad if it goes as a lot of people think the same, including in the wider community.

“We are passionate about this and really want it to work.”

A villager of over 36 years said: “I’ve been going there since the 1980s

“It's just been your typical local village pub where people of all ages, sexes, colours and creeds have been going for donkey’s years.

“Since it’s been shut you don’t get to see people as it was the social centre for the village, it brought many people together.

“We used to have local teams and tournaments.

“Kids used to go out on trips to the seaside, they used to hold meals for the elderly.

“It was the centre of the village, the core if you like.

“And now that's been lost, and it’s all a bit sad.

“When people want to move to a village, it's very important that the village has its own pub.

"If the village hasn’t got a pub, they will go to another village instead.

“We aren’t looking to move on as we’ve been here over 36 years now.

“Our roots are firmly embedded in this village.

“We would just like a pub back if that’s not too much to ask.

“I’ve been out a couple of times handing out pledge forms with my grandchildren in the cold and wet, so lets hope if we all do a little bit things will progress.”

Jane Mosley, member of the steering group said: “For us, it’s absolutely vital.

“We need that sense of community back in the village, a focal point.