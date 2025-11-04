‘We hope we can add something special’: New independent cafe set to open in heart of Knaresborough

A new independent cafe is set to open its doors in Knaresborough this week.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nord, located at 20 Market Place, will officially open on Thursday, November 6.

Visitors to the town will have noticed the renovations taking place over the past month, transforming the space into what promises to be a warm and inviting spot in the heart of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber and Tom, owners of Nord, said: “We are so excited to be joining such a great community of businesses and we hope we can add something special to the already lovely town.

Nord, a new independent cafe, is set to open its doors on Market Place in Knaresborough this week

"We look forward to meeting you all.”

The opening marks a fresh chapter for the premises and brings a new independent business to the heart of Knaresborough.

While details of the menu are being kept under wraps until launch day, visitors can expect great coffee, locally inspired treats, and a welcoming atmosphere.

For more information about Nord, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581771542822