‘We hope we can add something special’: New independent cafe set to open in heart of Knaresborough
Nord, located at 20 Market Place, will officially open on Thursday, November 6.
Visitors to the town will have noticed the renovations taking place over the past month, transforming the space into what promises to be a warm and inviting spot in the heart of the town.
Amber and Tom, owners of Nord, said: “We are so excited to be joining such a great community of businesses and we hope we can add something special to the already lovely town.
"We look forward to meeting you all.”
The opening marks a fresh chapter for the premises and brings a new independent business to the heart of Knaresborough.
While details of the menu are being kept under wraps until launch day, visitors can expect great coffee, locally inspired treats, and a welcoming atmosphere.
For more information about Nord, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581771542822