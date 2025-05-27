‘We don’t want to go’: Knaresborough jacket potato takeaway facing closure after just six months

A jacket potato takeaway in Knaresborough is at risk of shutting down this week, just six months after opening its doors.

Str8 Jackets, located on High Street, opened in December, but just months later, it’s fighting to stay open amid dwindling footfall.

The takeaway offers jacket potatoes with a variety of fillings, including beans, cheese, pulled pork, chicken tikka and more.

They also offer freshly-made sandwiches, salads, cakes and drinks.

Str8 Jackets, a jacket potato takeaway in Knaresborough, is at risk of shutting down this week, just six months after opening its doors

In a post on social media, it said: “We are due to close this week, although I am fighting to keep going.

"I can only do this with your support and we have had immense support – is there anything else we can give?

"Obviously [we have] our amazing spuds, sandwiches and salads.

"If there is anything else, please let us know – we don't want to go.”

“There will be a shop phone for you to place and pay for your orders and if we can, we will bring them out to you.”

The takeaway is open daily from 11am till 4pm and you can place an order on Just Eat or by calling 07496687621.

