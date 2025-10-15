‘We are so excited to welcome you back’: Popular bar and restaurant set to reopen in Harrogate town centre

After a brief hiatus, a popular bar and restaurant is set to reopen its doors once again in the heart of Harrogate very soon.

Pitcher and Piano will return to its former premises on John Street on Wednesday, October 22.

The popular bar and restaurant closed in November 2023 and reopened as The Four Leaf Irish Pub and Kitchen in March 2024.

In September, it was announced that The Four Leaf Irish Pub and Kitchen would be closing after just 18 months.

In a post on social media, Pitcher & Piano said: “Pitcher & Piano returns to Harrogate and we are so excited to welcome you back through our doors.

“We have lots coming up, so keep an eye on our socials."

Pitcher & Piano is a chain of stylish bars and restaurants in the United Kingdom, known for their relaxed atmosphere, modern décor, and extensive cocktail and drinks menus.

They offer a mix of casual dining and social drinking, often hosting events and live music to create a vibrant nightlife experience.

To celebrate the reopening, Pitcher & Piano will be hosting a series of celebrations between Thursday 30 October and Saturday 1 November.

For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/pitcherpianoharrogate/