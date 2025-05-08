We are launching our new Summer Menu in Herriots Restaurant!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As a busy restaurant, open to both colleagues and visitors to Harrogate District Hospital, we like to keep our menu fresh and appealing. Our delicious new Summer Menu will be launching on Monday 19 May, to accompany the warmer weather.

Our Catering Manager, David Haynes, boasts a wide range of experience as an international chef, having previously worked in Michelin star restaurants. Under his supervision, we will be introducing some exciting new dishes to our Herriots menu, including Shawarma, Parmigiana, an extensive salad bar, pizza and more!

We have worked meticulously with David and our entire Catering Team over the last few years to create a high standard of catering at Harrogate District Hospital. This has been highlighted most recently in our improved PLACE results, which are collated from patient-led feedback. David was also recently shortlisted as a Rising Star in the Hospital Caterer’s Association awards.

In order to provide a high quality service, we regularly review customer feedback, received via our online survey. We have received excellent comments through our survey, highlighting the improvements we have made in both the quality of our food, variety of options available and also the customer service skills of our colleagues.

Where constructive feedback is received, this is actioned immediately and plans put in place to continue to improve our service.For example, in the past a customer reported that our disposable cutlery options, namely standard plastic disposable cutlery, was perhaps not the best option. Our Catering Team investigated various sustainable alternatives, and ultimately sourced wooden cutlery packages, which fit within our sustainability goals. We are continuously striving to offer a wider variety of options, particularly gluten free and vegetarian options also.

We also continue to use our catering facilities to promote and celebrate notable dates throughout the year. We will soon be giving a nod to British Sandwich Week, through our delicious fresh deli sandwich offer and recently celebrated the end of Ramadan with a delicious Eid feast. Our Eid feast was prepared by one of our talented chefs, Nishanth, who was passionate about making an authentic Eid celebratory meal for our colleagues, which was a huge success. Make sure to monitor our social media channels to find out details of our upcoming special events!

Our Summer Menu will be launched next week and we hope it will prove a hit with our customers. Whilst we will be retaining the ever popular dishes, such as our fresh sandwiches, jacket potatoes and the mainstay of “Fish and Chip Friday”, we are looking forward to our customers having the opportunity to try something new.

If you would like more information about HIF or the work that we do, please feel free to contact me at [email protected].

​