‘We are incredibly grateful’: Harrogate Convention Centre raises more than £8,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

The Harrogate Convention Centre has helped Yorkshire Air Ambulance raise more than £8,000 through a partnership that allows the charity to fundraise at events held at the venue.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2022, the Harrogate Convention Centre entered a partnership with Yorkshire Air Ambulance – the designated mayoral charity of Harrogate at the time.

With the permission of event organisers such as Harrogate Theatre and the British and International Golf Greenkeepers’ Association, the venue has been able to facilitate bucket collections by the charity’s community fundraisers at selected events in the past three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £8,200 raised at the venue will have potentially saved two lives and their families and friends from living with a loss.

The Harrogate Convention Centre has helped Yorkshire Air Ambulance raise more than £8,000 through a partnership that allows the charity to fundraise at events held at the venue

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Yorkshire Air Ambulance currently operates with three helicopters between its two airbases in Nostell and Thirsk.

Over the years, Yorkshire Air Ambulance has provided life-saving care to tens of thousands of patients across Yorkshire, serving a population of more than five million people.

As a 100 per cent independent charity, Yorkshire Air Ambulance relies solely on the generosity of individuals and organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Deacon, North Yorkshire Regional Fundraiser at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said, “We are incredibly grateful to Harrogate Convention Centre for their ongoing support and to event organisers and the many audiences who have contributed so generously over the past three years.

“The £8,200 raised will make a real difference in helping us continue saving lives across Yorkshire.

"Partnerships like this ensure our helicopters can reach those in urgent need of our care, and we cannot thank everyone enough for their kindness.”

This year Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been chosen by Councillor George Jabbour, Chair of North Yorkshire Council, as his charity of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joining the passionate and dedicated volunteers raising money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been such a tremendous pleasure,” said Councillor Jabbour when volunteering at Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s bucket collection during the ELO Experience show at the Royal Hall.

“It is also a gratifying experience to witness the enthusiasm of the visitors of the Royal Hall donating so generously to a wonderful cause.

“This would not have been possible without the commitment made by Harrogate Convention Centre to facilitate regular bucket collections at its venues.

“On behalf of our communities across North Yorkshire, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Convention Centre for starting and maintaining this amazing initiative which has raised an impressive amount of money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance over the years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula Lorimer, Director of Harrogate Convention Centre, added: "I am delighted that the venue has been able to support Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s fundraising efforts again this year.

"I would like to thank our organisers and attendees of events at our venue for their kindness, and the fundraisers for their good work.

“By bringing people together, events have a tremendous impact on the local community, and it is wonderful to know that our events are also savings lives.”