Ware & Kay’s former Senior Director Peter Kay to compete in the World Triathlon Championship Finals in Australia
Peter, formerly a Senior Director at Ware & Kay and now serving as a Non-Executive Director, has combined his professional achievements with a lifelong passion for sport. After a series of exceptional results in qualifying events earlier this year, he has earned the honour of competing on the world stage amongst the very best in his age group.
Speaking ahead of the event, Peter said: “It is a real privilege to wear the GB kit and take part in the World Championships. Competing at this level is something I have worked towards for a long time, and I am looking forward to giving it my all in Australia.”
David Hyams, Managing Director at Ware & Kay, added: “Everyone at Ware & Kay is delighted for Peter. His determination, focus, and drive are an inspiration to us all. We are extremely proud of his success and wish him the very best of luck in Australia.”
The whole team at Ware & Kay will be cheering Peter on as he represents Great Britain in this remarkable achievement.