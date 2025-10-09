Ware & Kay’s former Senior Director Peter Kay to compete in the World Triathlon Championship Finals in Australia

Peter Kay, formerly a Senior Director at Ware & Kay and now serving as a Non-Executive Director

Ware & Kay Solicitors are proud to share that Non-Executive Director Peter Kay will be representing Great Britain at the World Triathlon Championship Finals, taking place in Australia from 15th October 2025, with his race scheduled for 17th October.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter, formerly a Senior Director at Ware & Kay and now serving as a Non-Executive Director, has combined his professional achievements with a lifelong passion for sport. After a series of exceptional results in qualifying events earlier this year, he has earned the honour of competing on the world stage amongst the very best in his age group.

Speaking ahead of the event, Peter said: “It is a real privilege to wear the GB kit and take part in the World Championships. Competing at this level is something I have worked towards for a long time, and I am looking forward to giving it my all in Australia.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Hyams, Managing Director at Ware & Kay, added: “Everyone at Ware & Kay is delighted for Peter. His determination, focus, and drive are an inspiration to us all. We are extremely proud of his success and wish him the very best of luck in Australia.”

The whole team at Ware & Kay will be cheering Peter on as he represents Great Britain in this remarkable achievement.