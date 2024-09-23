Ware & Kay Solicitors appoints Laura Kingsberry to the Residential Property in Wetherby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading law firm Ware & Kay incorporating Pearsons & Ward Solicitors is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Kingsberry as Conveyancing Executive to its expanding Residential Property Team in Wetherby.

Laura brings a wealth of experience in residential property law, having dedicated over 8 years to the field. Her expertise encompasses all facets of residential property transactions, assisting clients in the purchase and sale of both freehold and leasehold properties for registered and unregistered land. Laura is well versed in buying and selling at auction, managing buy-to-let investments, executing transfers of equity, overseeing mortgage transactions, and ensuring proper property registrations.

Originally from Pontefract, Laura began her career at a law firm in Castleford and has completed the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CiLex) level 3 course. She is currently undertaking the Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC) course, further broadening her knowledge and expertise in property law. Having worked in Wetherby for 5 years, Laura is well known in the area and her local knowledge is key to developing links with the local community.

In discussing her new role, Laura stated, “Buying or selling a property, whether a home or an investment, can be a stressful time and my aim is to help ease the burden by securing the best possible outcomes. Ware & Kay has a strong client base with a real drive to provide outstanding legal services. I look forward to being a key part of the team.”

Picture shows Laura Kingsberry (on the Right) and Lucy Gilman (on the left)

Lucy Gilman, Associate Director and Head of the Wetherby Office, expressed enthusiasm about Laura’s addition to the team, saying, “We are delighted to welcome Laura to the team. Her experience, knowledge and interpersonal skills will significantly add to our abilities to continue to deliver a first-class service to our clients and enable us to achieve our ambitious vision for the department.”