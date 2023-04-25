Wanted: New CEO of Lightwater Valley Adventure Park - must be aged 12 or under, no experience necessary, must like fun

The new initiative has been launched by Lightwater Valley Family Adventure Park, near Ripon, who are looking for a new (temporary) CEO to help them craft the season ahead and give an insight into what children aged under 12 look for in an adventure park.

It may sound a little light-hearted – interviews will be conducted by Rex, the Valleysaurus - but the hunt for a young temporary CEO also makes good business sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Ackord, who heads up the Brighton Pier Group which owns the park and who is the current CEO, explained that Lightwater Valley was always striving to create a value day out that fitted well with families with children of all ages.

A little boy with one of the dinosaur-tastic features at Lightwater Valley Family Adventure Park near Ripon.

"Excellent communication with an 80 million year old dinosaur is an advantage but not essential for the role,” she joked.

"But there is a serious purpose behind it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The under 12s are our mainstay as well as chief fans of all things ‘dinosaur’ and we’re after that insight into what makes children tick, what they expect and what they want.”

As an incentive to the successful candidate, Lightwater Valley is offering a free family pass for a year.

Duties are not expected to be too stringent for the successful young candidate – all the company wants from the Children’s Chief Executive Officer is a day on site at the popular adventure park which reopened last month for the 2023 season with a range of exciting activities.

To apply for the new role, visit www.lightwatervalley.co.uk and download the application form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or send an email or letter to Rex Valleysaurus, Lightwater Valley, North Stainley, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 3HT, with a few lines on why you think you are the perfect candidate.

Lightwater Valley is happy to accept drawings and creative work to accompany applications.

Please include age, home address and parents/carers contact details.