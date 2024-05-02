Vivid Care provides specialist children’s beds to NHS trust to solve compliance issues
Vivid Care is providing specialist children’s beds to Glasgow Royal Infirmary following the introduction of new standards.
Since the arrival of the new regulations for paediatric medical bed rails, the care specialist company has been working with Hospital Trusts to urgently replace their beds to make sure they stay compliant.
Vivid Care is now working to replace all non-compliant beds at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
The new BS en 50637:2017 regulation now includes children’s requirements alongside adults and the standard is shaping children’s hospital beds across the UK. It means that most of these types of hospital beds across the UK are now non-compliant.
Unfortunately, as the market stands, there are limited choices available, however, Vivid Care’s CubCare bed meets the new standards. As well as being BS EN 50637:2017 compliant, the CubCare Paediatric Bed brings new functionality and comfort. This dynamic lengthening bed features adjustable Perspex sides and integrated weighing scales for much better visibility and monitoring. The length of the CubCare is adjustable from 160 to 200cm, making it suitable for use by patients of a much wider age and size range meaning it is a compliant alternative for paediatric beds.
Formerly Yorkshire Care Equipment, Vivid Care has 50 years of experience in supporting the NHS and care organisations to provide independence and enhance the lives of those with care needs. During the pandemic, the team worked closely with colleagues at sister company Innova Care Concepts to help the NHS set up the Nightingale Hospitals.
The family-run business based in Yorkshire is part of the CoreCare Group and a supplier of specialist seating and care bed solutions, falls response devices, and mobility equipment, and recently joined forces with its CoreCare Group sister companies Innova Care Concepts, Dependall Logistics, and Aquadapt Home Installations.
MD, Tristan Hulbert, said: “We are proud to be working alongside Glasgow Royal Infirmary in replacing their paediatric beds.
“The CubCare is a compliant bed solution that goes beyond meeting regulatory requirements. Working with trusts collaboratively to replace outdated beds, we have been ensuring a seamless transition to compliance for healthcare providers.”