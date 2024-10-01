Vida Healthcare achieves success in training standards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vida Healthcare has successfully achieved recertification against the Restraint Reduction Network Training Standards as assessed by the BILD Association of Certified Training.

These standards ensure the training is directly related and proportional to the needs of populations and individual people. Training should be delivered by a competent and experienced professional who can evidence knowledge and skills that go beyond the application of physical restraint or other restrictive interventions.

The certification not only improves training and practice, but it protects people’s fundamental human rights, improves the quality of life of those being restrained, reduces reliance on restrictive practices, and increases the understanding of the root causes of behaviour and recognition that many behaviours are the result of distress due to unmet needs.

To achieve the recertification, staff from the Vida Academy (the learning and development department at Vida Healthcare) had to complete a review by a panel of experts including those who are experts by experience. Data was presented to show the progress that has been made over the past 3 years towards restraint reduction. Including, the implementation of trauma informed approaches to support the residents.

Arron Bolland, Learning, Development and Quality Manager at Vida Healthcare, commented: “At Vida we recognise the need to provide the very best learning and development opportunities for our staff in order to deliver the highest quality care for our residents. There is growing recognition amongst professional bodies and government departments that while the use of restraint may be necessary on rare occasions to keep people safe, it is also traumatic and must be minimised in therapeutic settings. We are proud to be delivering a program that enables staff to support our residents in the way that they would like to be supported as individuals and also protects their human rights”

“We’re always looking for new ways to invest in our offering and secure accreditations which support the work that we’re doing. We’re so pleased to have achieved this recertification for our Positive Interventions in Dementia Care (PIDC) programme, and we can’t wait to see the impact this has on our care offering and recruitment.”

The Restraint Reduction Network (RRN) is a registered charity which brings together organisations committed to providing education, health and social care services. The Network has an ambitious vision to reduce reliance on restrictive practices and make a real difference to people’s lives. The mission is achieved by sharing learning and developing quality standards and practical tools that support reduction in restrictive practices.

For more information on the training opportunities available at Vida Healthcare, please visit https://vidahealthcare.co.uk/vida-academy/