Ventrolla’s heritage roundtable series continues with focus on the interpretation of guidance and the skills gap

Ventrolla, a market leader in heritage restoration and renovation of timber sash and casement windows, hosted the second event in its heritage roundtable series, this time at the Building Centre in London.

Titled ‘Creating a Consistent Approach to Driving Efficiency in the Planning and Preservation Process of Heritage and Listed Properties’, the roundtable gathered leading voices from across the heritage, retrofit, and conservation industries to discuss some of the biggest challenges in the industry.

The discussion focused on how a clearer, more standardised approach to the planning and preservation process could help reduce the different interpretations of the current guidance and how this could be achieved. Participants also discussed the ever-growing skills gap, with a focus on the urgent need for investment in apprenticeships and training programmes to equip upcoming professionals with the knowledge required.

Experts drove the conversation through thought-provoking debates, real-world examples and current challenges. Representatives from Historic England, the National Trust, the National Retrofit Hub, the British Woodworking Federation, Purcell Architects, Barr Gazetas, Donald Insall Associates, the Building Centre and a leading independent researcher attended and each contributed key knowledge and perspectives.

Initial discussions highlighted that a nationwide approach to skills development and apprenticeships is needed, especially as the heritage industry becomes more specialised. The fragmented planning system was also addressed, highlighting the frustrations with various interpretations on what can be done to heritage properties and the impact this is having on ensuring the sustainability of heritage buildings in line with carbon reduction targets.

Mark Flanagan, Managing Director of Ventrolla, said: “The second edition of our roundtable series has shown just how much appetite there is across the industry to work towards a more consistent and collaborative approach. Aligning planning guidance and investing in the right training pathways can absolutely unlock the full potential of heritage buildings in the UK.”

“It is vital that we protect the historical value of these properties while also meeting the environmental challenges and needs of today. The only way this will be achieved is if we create a consistent approach and view of the national guidance. To do this, we need to ensure those entering the industry are also trained correctly so we can safeguard heritage skills into the future.”

Laura Broderick, Head of Partnerships and Programmes at the Building Centre, added: “The Building Centre was delighted to host Ventrolla’s roundtable during Retrofit25. It was excellent to hear a group of practitioners and experts from across the heritage sector thinking so carefully about the policies and skills needed to drive retrofit. I look forward to following what they do next.”

The heritage roundtable series will continue with future events, each designed to foster collaboration, share insight and drive forward real change in practical solutions for the sector. Findings from this event will be released in the coming weeks.