Ventrolla's heritage roundtable a resounding success

Ventrolla, a market leader in heritage restoration and renovation of timber sash and casement windows, has announced a series of roundtables will take place, following the success of its first event.

The inaugural session, which was held at the prestigious Rudding Park in Harrogate, brought together key figures from across the heritage building, planning and sustainability sectors with the aim of ‘collaborating to calibrate’. Discussions centred on the pressing challenges and opportunities in preserving heritage and listed properties while advancing energy efficiency to meet the Government targets for net zero by 2050.

Another focus area for discussion was Historic England’s Adapting Historic Buildings & Carbon Efficiency report, which highlights how historic buildings need to change and evolve to contribute to a greener future and be fit for purpose for the people who live in, experience and care for them(1).

The conversation was driven forward through thought-provoking debates and case studies based on the challenges of the current planning frameworks, the discrepancies in interpretation of guidelines and an overall lack of standardisation across the industry. It also touched upon ways buildings could embrace technology to improve energy efficiency.

Ventrolla's heritage roundtable

Mark Flanagan, Managing Director of Ventrolla, said: “This first roundtable has opened up the floor for the crucial conversations needed to shape the future of historic building preservation and improvements. We saw a lot of aligned thoughts amongst the attendees, which shows that people from all areas of the industry are wanting to drive forward industry-wide improvements.”

“It’s a very exciting time for everyone in the industry, and we’re committed to driving forward the collaboration and insight needed to make a real change. It is absolutely possible to respect the historical integrity and significance of heritage properties while also bringing them up to modern efficiency requirements.”

Thanks to the positive response from the first event, Ventrolla has announced that it will launch a series of ongoing roundtable discussions. Future events will further explore key challenges in the heritage sector, bringing together more experts and stakeholders to share insights and drive forward solutions and change.