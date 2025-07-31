Ventrolla brings Umberslade Hall windows back to life
Umberslade Hall is a Grade II listed mansion, once known as the ‘manor of Umberslade’ The old manor house was replaced between 1695 and 1700, with the new mansion built in its place. It stands as a testament to centuries of English architectural prowess.
A total of 19 wooden sash windows and three wooden doors were renovated at the property, which has now been converted into office space and a number of residential apartments. The conditions of the sashes varied, with several sills being completely rotten. Thanks to Ventrolla’s time-honoured restoration techniques, the sashes were meticulously brought back to life. The installation of the Ventrolla Perimeter Sealing System (VPSS) also improved the Window Energy Rating (WER) by up to 30%.
Simon Hateley, Project Manager for Touchstone Consultants, said: “Initially we thought we would have to replace all the sashes, but Ventrolla worked on a single test window to show the quality of the finish achievable through renovation and we were very impressed.
“Replacement windows would have been costly as well as time consuming to install and as the office was still operational the project needed to be completed quickly and effectively. We are extremely pleased with the service Ventrolla provided.”
Mark Flanagan, Managing Director of Ventrolla, added: “When Simon first got in touch to discuss this project, they were looking to replace the windows. However, we knew we could get a top-quality product from restoration, for a much better cost. Umberslade Hall holds a lot of architectural importance, so it was great to be able to bring it back to its former glory. A