Ventrolla brings timber sash and casement windows back to life

Harrogate based Ventrolla, a market leader in heritage restoration and renovation of timber sash and casement windows, has successfully completed a meticulous refurbishment of the historic Knockinaam Lodge, a 19th century luxury hotel in Portpatrick, Dumfries.

Knockinaam Lodge, which was built in 1869, still has a wealth of its original features. Over time, however, the condition of the timber sash windows had deteriorated, leading to draughts and challenges in maintaining comfortable room temperatures. Following bad experiences with other window companies, the owner approached Ventrolla after one of the team stayed at the hotel as a guest.

Given the hotels exposure to harsh costal elements, the Ventrolla team focused on installing conservation-approved double-glazed sashes and implementing the bespoke draught-proofing Ventrolla perimeter sealing system (VPSS) which helped reduce heat loss and rattling, and improved the window energy rating (WER) by up to 30%.

David Ibbotson, owner of Knockinaam Lodge, said; “The work has made a huge difference, not only to the finish of our hotel, but more importantly to the comfort our guests enjoy. The team from Ventrolla have expertly completed repairs, installing double glazed sashes and replacing sills on around 10 windows so far.”

“They have been very flexible with their schedule, so we could stay open as much as possible – we've really appreciated how closely they’ve collaborated with us. They have been a pleasure to work with.”

Mark Flanagan, Managing Director of Ventrolla, added; “Our team in Scotland worked closely with Knockinaam Lodge from the original survey visit through to fitting. We worked around the hotel’s busy times to ensure guests were not disturbed and we could take the time needed to meticulously refurbish the windows. It’s great to see them be brought back to life whilst also improving the heat retention of the property. Thank you to David for trusting us with the process and the property.”