Ventrolla brings Grade II listed cathedral’s sash windows back to life

Ventrolla, a market leader in heritage restoration and renovation of timber sash and casement windows, has completed the renovation and restoration works on 60 windows at the Grade II listed St Marie’s cathedral house in Sheffield.

St Marie’s cathedral was originally constructed in 1850, although it did not earn cathedral status until 1980 following the creation of the Hallam diocese. The stunning bay window, which is home to an original stained-glass masterpiece dating back to 1903, is one of the key features of the cathedral house.

Problems initially arose on the property after years of re-painting had sealed the windows shut. The listed status of the property meant that the windows had to be meticulously restored with time honoured techniques. Ventrolla renovated and restored sixty windows at the cathedral house, which is home to a number of offices and the current dean of the cathedral.

Mary O’Hara, administrator at St Marie's, said: “Initially we wanted to replace the windows, however after speaking to the council we were informed that they needed to be restored because of being in a Grade II listed conservation area. We are incredibly pleased with the quick and effective service that Ventrolla provided, especially when dealing with this delicate specification. The overall project took only one month to complete.”

Mark Flanagan, Managing Director of Ventrolla, added: “It’s not every day that you get to work on a property as beautiful as this, so it’s always a real gift. We worked very hard to ensure the renovation work was respectful of the original features, especially given the Grade II status meant the windows could not be replaced, only repaired. We want to say a big thank you to Marie O’Hara for trusting us with this restorative work on such a prominent and historically important property.”