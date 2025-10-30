Ventrolla appoints new Commercial Director to drive growth

Phil Jones (left) and Mark Flanagan (right)

Ventrolla, a market leader in heritage restoration and the renovation of timber sash and casement windows, has appointed Phil Jones as Commercial Director to drive forward a sales and account strategy to accelerate growth in the sector.

Phil brings with him nearly 30 years of experience in the window and restoration industry, specialising in premium project delivery and strategic account management. Prior to joining Ventrolla, Phil secured and oversaw high end large refurbishment contracts for some of the most prestigious buildings across the UK, including The Savoy Hotel and the Imperial War Museum. Phil also has significant experience partnering alongside building contractors, renovators and architects to deliver exceptional restoration projects nationwide. Building on Ventrolla’s strong growth trajectory, Phil will focus on further expanding the commercial side of the business, with an ambition to reach a £20 million turnover within the next three years. His strategy centres on strengthening the company’s operational foundations through streamlined, process-driven systems and expanding the commercial team to support increasing demand and future opportunities.

“Ventrolla’s reputation for craftsmanship and innovation in heritage window restoration is unrivalled,” said Phil Jones. “What particularly impressed me is how the company’s specialist products and advanced technology provide tangible benefits for architects and contractors delivering complex restoration projects on prestigious historic buildings. Ventrolla’s ability to combine performance with the preservation of each building’s historical integrity presents a significant opportunity to expand our support within the commercial sector. Leading that growth and bringing Ventrolla’s expertise to more landmark developments is an incredibly exciting prospect.”

Mark Flanagan, managing director at Ventrolla, added: “Bringing Phil onboard was the obvious next step to continue our growth journey. His extensive experience in the window industry combined with his strategic mindset will strengthen our commercial strategy and help drive Ventrolla into its next phase of growth and development.”