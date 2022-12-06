News you can trust since 1836
Veggie Awards win for independent Harrogate firm which develops own skin care products

An innovative Harrogate firm with the slogan "The Secret to a Good Night's Sleep" is celebrating success at a national level in this year’s Veggie Awards.

By Graham Chalmers
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 10:08am
Success in Veggie Awards - Hazel Barry founder and managing director of Harrogate company H2k Botanicals.
Founded 22 years ago by entrepreneur Hazel Barry, H2k Botanicals impressed a panel of judges in the annual contest.

The independent company's flagship shop is located in Harrogate's Montpellier Quarter but its quiet success goes far far and wide based on its own products created in Harrogate.

Owner and MD Hazel Barry developed her first collection of skin care products “for beautiful skin” in 2000.

H2k Botanicals of Harrogate won a top award in The Veggie Awards.
Offering luxury vegan refillable natural toiletries and skincare for hotels, restaurants, shops, house builders, offices and corporate gifts, such is Hk2's reputation it is acclaimed at the highest level.

The panel on this year’s Veggie Awards – which included some of the UK’s best-loved vegetarian and vegan celebrities and influencers – recognised Hk2 in the Cruelty-free Haircare category.

www.h2kbotanicals.com

