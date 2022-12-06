Veggie Awards win for independent Harrogate firm which develops own skin care products

Success in Veggie Awards - Hazel Barry founder and managing director of Harrogate company H2k Botanicals.

Founded 22 years ago by entrepreneur Hazel Barry, H2k Botanicals impressed a panel of judges in the annual contest.

The independent company's flagship shop is located in Harrogate's Montpellier Quarter but its quiet success goes far far and wide based on its own products created in Harrogate.

Owner and MD Hazel Barry developed her first collection of skin care products “for beautiful skin” in 2000.

H2k Botanicals of Harrogate won a top award in The Veggie Awards.

Offering luxury vegan refillable natural toiletries and skincare for hotels, restaurants, shops, house builders, offices and corporate gifts, such is Hk2's reputation it is acclaimed at the highest level.

The panel on this year’s Veggie Awards – which included some of the UK’s best-loved vegetarian and vegan celebrities and influencers – recognised Hk2 in the Cruelty-free Haircare category.

