Unwavering small Harrogate tech company ‘thrilled beyond words’ to win top UK award

A small independent Harrogate company has talked about how amazingly proud it is to have won a landmark UK award.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:33 BST

Phase 4 Computers, which is located at 29 Regent Parade in Harrogate, emerged triumphant at the Tech Awards 2023 in the company of peers.

The firm was victorious in the category of Best Tech Website and was also runners-up in the Best Use of Social Media.

Company Director Hayley Towers-Forth said: "We are thrilled beyond words.

Winners! Phase 4 Computers, which is located at 29 Regent Parade in Harrogate, emerged triumphant at the Tech Awards 2023 in the company of peers.
"This esteemed accolade is a testimony to our unwavering dedication to innovation, excellence, and high performance within the tech industry.

"Being crowned as the winners among such an illustrious field makes us incredibly proud, and we're excited to share this joyous news with our esteemed partners, customers, and the wider press community."

The awards ceremony, which took place earlier this month at the Tech MAX 2023 Trade Event at the Magna near Sheffield also offered the Harrogate firm, which was founded in 1996, an excellent opportunity for networking and celebration, and we were honoured to represent our company, partners, and customers on a prestigious platform.

But Phase 4 Computers’ director Hayley Towers-Forth said the company’s success was also on account of lots of people.

"We wish to take this opportunity to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported us on our journey, including our committed team, partners, and customers,” she said

"Your relentless support and trust in our brand have been instrumental in us securing this coveted award.”

More information at: https://p4com.com/

