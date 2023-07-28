Unique Harrogate shopping street's 'exceptional' community spirit wins plaudits from local charities

The praise follows the latest fundraising success by Commercial Street’s unique Retailers Group.

As a result, two local charities; Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity and Supporting Older People have received much needed funds to treat children and the elderly at Christmas.

“It’s an exceptional thing for this group of Harrogate independent retailers to do," said Georgia Hudson of Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity.

"We really appreciate their efforts and the support of so many people at the event.”

Meanwhile, Julia Lightfoot of Supporting Older People said: “We are immensely grateful to Commercial Street Retailers Group for raising a whopping £625.”

The Commercial Street Retailers Group, which also prides itself on being Harrogate's dog friendliest street, boasts a reputation for its community atmosphere.

Tony Spowage, one of the Charity Day organisers said “When I moved my business of 24 years onto Commercial Street last year, it was, in part, because of the unique Commercial Street Community.

"Now, as part of the committee, it was great to organise our first Charity Day with Sue of Lilly’s Café.”

Formed in 2020, the Commercial Street Retailers Group is a community of friendly, independent shops aiming to highlight the unique nature of this part of Harrogate’s retail sector and support community causes.

This retail street in the heart of Harrogate has a pedigree worth celebrating.

Until 1902, it was named Strawberry Dale Road, but its increasing commercial character led to it being renamed Commercial Street in that year.

The retailers always take Christmas seriously, in particular, not just for the busy trading period, but also ensuring that local families enjoy chocolate goodies.

They established their successful Chocolate Collection for Harrogate Foodbank in Christmas 2021, subsequently raising an eye-watering 36 stones of chocolate in just two years.

Sue from Lilly’s Café said: “For our community of independent shops, it’s not just about earning a living, but also about giving back to our local community.