Uncertain future for The Body Shop in Harrogate as struggling iconic brand appoints administrators

The Body Shop in Harrogate and its staff face an uncertain future after the iconic UK brand entered administration, potentially putting up to 2,000 jobs at risk nationally.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Feb 2024, 17:05 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 17:07 GMT
One of nearly 200 Body Shops in Britain, the Harrogate branch was one of the earliest arrivals at Victoria Shopping Centre when it opened in 1992.

At the moment, all of the retailer's shops remain open while efforts are made to try to save the ethically-minded global beauty brand launched by the late Dame Anita Roddick in 1976 from a single shop in Brighton.

Restructuring firm FRP, which has been named as the administrator, is considering all options to secure the business which was was bought by private equity firm Aurelius in November for £207 million.

One of nearly 200 Body Shops in Britain, the Harrogate branch was one of the earliest arrivals at Victoria Shopping Centre when it opened in 1992. (Picture contributed)One of nearly 200 Body Shops in Britain, the Harrogate branch was one of the earliest arrivals at Victoria Shopping Centre when it opened in 1992. (Picture contributed)
Retail experts say it is highly unlikely that The Body Shop, which became a lifestyle choice for a generation after it pioneered ethical trading and came out against testing beauty products on animals, will disappear completely.

But the high street chain’s long-term failure to compete with Rituals and Lush and poorer than expected sales figures over the Christmas period means administrators are expected to cut costs substantially on property and rents across The Body Shop portfolio.

Whether the Body Shop’s future is as bleak as one national newspaper’s prediction that up to 100 stores across UK may now be facing closure, some level of job cuts seem an inevitability.

The Body Shop has had three different owners since it was sold by its founder in 2006.

