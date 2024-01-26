UK’s largest kitchen supplier comes to Ripon as business park continues to attract big-name tenants

Canalside Developments Director, Jonathan Lupton, pictured outside the Howdens premises.

Ripon Business Park offers over 60 acres of commercial property and warehouse space, which is both well-maintained and fully secure for traders.

Located opposite the city’s racecourse, and just off the Ripon bypass, the site opened for business eight months ago and is now more than 75% full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With an impressive array of local and national businesses moving in, Howdens Joinery will take up a prime unit at the park, and has been highlighted as a key arrival set to be a sign of the site's future success.

Owned by Canalside Developments, the park is now well established for both retail and industrial units, and is also home to the likes of Travis Perkins, Screwfix, Econ and Toolstation.

Howdens Joinery is the UK's largest manufacturer and supplier of fitted kitchens, appliances and joinery products to trade professionals.

Its depot in Ripon stocks a range of products including integrated kitchens, kitchen appliances, doors and joinery, hardware, and flooring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agent for the park, Adam Crawfurd-Porter of Feather, Smailes and Scales (FSS) explained how the arrival of Howdens had provided a major boost.

Mr Crawfurd-Porter said: “We were delighted to secure Howdens for this key location within the Ripon Business Park,”.

“Not only did they take up one of the biggest sites on the park, but they are also situated in a key position within the site and their arrival has encouraged others to make the same decision.”

The park, which is now 75% occupied, still has remaining space available to provide opportunity for other businesses to join the modern, high-spec, and well-equipped facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes the knock-on impact the site should have in boosting the city’s tradesman.

Jonathan Lupton, Canalside Developments Director, said: “We opened the park last spring to provide much-needed industrial space for micro businesses and SMEs, and have been delighted with the level and quality of businesses that we have attracted to date.

“The arrival of Howdens was a huge boost for us as it justified our belief that the biggest and best from the world of business would want to come and make a home at the Canalside Business Park.

“There has been such a positive impact since they arrived on site, and we continue to receive interest from those who wish to join them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Howden Joinery, which was supported by property consultants Montagu Evans during the move, said: “Howden Joinery have had a trading presence in Ripon since early 2002, but it became apparent some time ago our existing premises were no longer suitable for our needs.

“We searched for some time for the right property to which our depot could relocate and are very pleased to have opened at Canalside Business Park.

“We look forward to growing our local business from this new property.”

The 25,000 sq. ft. business park offers a range of different sized units from 1,530 sq. ft. to 6,120 sq. ft. which, built to a modern specification, are ideal for manufacturing, retail and warehousing.