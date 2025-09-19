UK linseed paint maker Brouns & Co expands to Europe with Netherlands base and dedicated online store as EU sales rise 150%

Brouns & Co, the UK-based leader in natural linseed paint and stain products has announced a new warehouse based in Katwijk, the Netherlands to enable easier purchasing and deliveries to a growing number of customers across Europe. The move also includes the launch of a dedicated euro ecommerce website, www.Brouns.eu, to ensure accurate delivery timing and pricing in local currency.

Michiel Brouns, founder of Brouns & Co, is Dutch and has been based in Yorkshire for the last 20 years, where the firm now makes the linseed paint that is exported all over the world.

“We’ve seen a growing flow of orders from the EU as a renewed understanding of the benefits of linseed paint become more widely appreciated,” said Brouns.

“The origins of the paint can be traced back to Scandinavia and central Europe as early as the seventh century, but the credit for its use is widely given to Flemish painter Jan van Eyck who first used it in oil painting in the 15th century, and its renaissance in Europe means we needed to open a base here to meet the growing demand.”

Michiel Brouns

He explained: “The Netherlands is a great location to trade freely with all of the EU and ensures we can deliver swiftly and efficiently from a central location, which is crucial to ensuring our products have the lowest possible carbon impact.”

Brouns works closely with architects and organisations specialising in the restoration and preservation of many historic buildings and properties across Europe and the UK. Increasingly the firm also supplies paints for low carbon and sustainable new construction projects.

The company has targeted the European market as a key area for growth, driven by a heightened awareness of the negative impact of polymer-based coatings on the environment, and a proactive regulatory drive to encourage sustainable products in many EU countries. Brouns & Co has seen a 150% increase in demand from the EU since it began shipping orders internationally in 2013.

“We’re evangelistic about the benefits of linseed oil paint and reducing the impact of PFAs and so-called forever chemicals on the environment, and so we’re gearing up to provide our products more quickly, in a local currency, with a shorter distance to from depot to customer.” Brouns said.

Further details of the new EU website and products can be found at www.Brouns.eu.