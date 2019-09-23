UCI cycling - this is what's happening in Harrogate today Monday

After Harrogate made history on Saturday by hosting the first-ever para-cycling in the UCI Road World Championship and Britain made history by winning bronze in the exciting Team Time Trial Mixed Relay yesterday, the town is now gearing up for day three.

Britain's Dame Sarah Storey, who won the women's C5 road race in the 35.4-mile (57km) para-cycling International from Tadcaster to Harrogate, described Saturday's event as "amazing."

And she told the BBC that Harrogate had served up "the biggest para crowd since the London 2012 Olympics."

Monday, September 23

Today's cycling

Women Junior Individual Time Trial and Men Junior Individual Time Trial – Harrogate Town Centre Circuit

The first female rider will get going at 10:10am and once the last of them has finished at approximately 11:22am, the men’s competition will take place between 1:40pm – 4:02pm.

Today's course

Like the Mixed Team Time Trial which takes place 24 hours before, this picturesque circuit works equally well for these Individual Time Trial events as its undulating and technical nature will provide exhilarating and exciting racing.

The loop heads out to the west of Harrogate towards the RHS Garden Harlow Carr and into the neighbouring countryside.

A series of short, sharp ascents and descents must be overcome before the riders head back into the town, skirting the Valley Gardens and through the beautiful Duchy estate.

Once back in the centre, large crowds will cheer them around a succession of testing corners before the final rise to the finish line along Parliament Street.

These are 10 of the most famous female cyclists coming to Harrogate for the UCI Road World Championships



Harrogate Bus Company services

No 1: Harrogate - Starbeck - Knaresborough

Buses are up to every seven minutes and using the normal timetables on all days except Saturday 21 September.



No 2a/2b Harrogate - Bilton and New Park

No changes. Buses are using the normal times and will serve the usual stops throughout the event.



No 3 Harrogate - Jennyfield

On 22 and 23 September buses are running as normal.

On 21 and between 24 and 29 September many journeys are running as normal, but there will be times through the middle of the day when buses cannot run.



No 6 Harrogate - Pannal Ash

Between 21 and 29 September buses will run every hour on a new route to the usual loop around Harlow Avenue, Pannal Ash Road and the southern part of Beckwith Road. This means buses won’t be able to get to stops on Cold Bath Road or Otley Road due to road closures.

No 36 Harrogate-Leeds

Between 21 and 29 September, buses between 9am and 8pm will be affected by the closure of Prince of Wales Roundabout, so buses will be unable to get to stops on Leeds Road between Oatlands Corner (M&S Food Hall) and the Prince of Wales Roundabout.

After picking up at the bus station, buses will run non-stop between Library Gardens and Oatlands, M&S.

All other bus stops including Harrogate bus station, will be served as normal.

No 36 Harrogate-Ripon

The closure of West Park means buses miss stops between Victoria Avenue and the Royal Hall, and on Cheltenham Parade, between 18 and 30 September.

Between 8am and 6pm buses will also miss stops between the Royal Hall and the Little Wonder Roundabout.

On 23 and 24 September Ripon Bus Station will be closed, so the final stop in Ripon will be a temporary stop on Somerset Row, just next to Low Skellgate.

Early morning and evening buses will run to normal times every day so people can travel to and from work at each end of the day, and to watch the event.

Daytime buses will also run as normal every 20 minutes through the day on six of the nine event days.

On the other three days – 21, 24, 25 Sep – buses will not be able to run between Harrogate and Ripon due to road closures for a period in the middle of the day.

This is every road closure in Harrogate, Ripon and the district during the UCI cycling championships

Road Closures (times are approximate)

Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 8am to 9.30am (amber); 9.30am to 11.45am (red); 11.45am to 12.30pm (amber); 12.30pm to 4.10pm (red); 4.10pm to 5.40pm (amber).

Harrogate - main circuit: (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 8am to 9.30am (amber); 9.30am to 11.45am (red); 11.45am to 12.30pm (amber); 12.30pm to 4.10pm (red); 4.10pm to 5.40pm (amber).

Day-by-day guide to every cycling race as UCI Road World Championships arrives in Harrogate