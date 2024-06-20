Two Yorkshire firms unite to enhance the grounds of new £9m care home in Tadcaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horticultural companies Johnsons Nurseries Ltd and Palmer Landscapes have joined forces to enhance the grounds of the newly established £9million Highfield Care Home on the outskirts of Tadcaster.

Johnsons Nurseries Ltd, located between Harrogate and York, supplied a diverse selection of plants chosen to complement the landscaping to the value of £30,000.

Palmer Landscapes, headquartered in Pudsey, took charge of soft landscaping for the project, supplying and installing topsoil, compost and wood bark for shrub beds.

The duo have transformed the grounds of the care home into a vibrant oasis, where residents can enjoy a new home among beautiful grounds.

Jack Witham of Johnsons Nurseries and Sam Isles of Palmer Landscapes at Highfield Care Home in Tadcaster

Liza Murphy, general manager of Barchester’s Highfield Care Home, said: “We are so grateful to the teams from Johnsons Nurseries and Palmers Landscapes for all of their hard work and generosity in helping us to create such a beautiful environment for our residents to enjoy.

“Our gardens look and smell wonderful with all the gorgeous planting. We are over the moon with how the gardens have turned out and we know how much joy the plants will bring to our residents, not just in the summer months but throughout the year.”

Jack Witham, Johnsons Nurseries key accounts manager, said: “It has been great to work with Palmers Landscapes again, this time to enhance the grounds of Highfield Care Home.

“Seeing our plants flourish in a beautiful setting has been hugely rewarding knowing that we’ve contributed to creating a peaceful environment for residents, staff and visitors to enjoy for many years to come.”

The new landscaping at Highfield Care Home in Tadcaster

Sam Isles, contracts manager at Palmer Landscapes, added: “Great all-round effort starting from the office team, the suppliers and finishing with the installation team. Hats off to Jack Tordoff and his team for creating such an impressive quality finish in a stunning and peaceful location.

“It’s lovely to see theses spaces created for the residents to enjoy.”

Highfield Care Home boasts 65 bedrooms, each designed to provide comfort and privacy for residents. It offers round-the-clock residential care alongside specialised support for individuals living with dementia.