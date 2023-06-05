Tripadvisor award for country pub near Harrogate as customers praise its hotel offer

Lying between Harrogate and Ripon, The Inn South Stainley has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for hotel accommodation.

The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

A stylish country pub with rooms located just six miles from Harrogate and two-and-a-half miles from Ripley, The Inn South Stainley’s managing director Graham Usher said the accolade to all the team’s hard work.

Tripadvisor award - The Inn South Stainley team at their second birthday party.

“We are delighted to have been recognised by TripAdvisor following the great reviews we have received from our customers, delivering a wonderful and memorable experience is at the heart of our business and this recognition is testament to the team’s hard work,” said Mr Usher.

"It was our second birthday the other day and this is really does set us in great stead for the coming 12 months.”

John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor, said the success of pub-hotels like The Inn South Stainley reflected the resilience of the hospitality sector in challenging conditions.

"The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition,” said Mr Boris.

"Winning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests.

"With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt.”

Following a six-month refurbishment, The Inn South Stainley opened August 2017, not just as an atmospheric pub and restaurant in Ripon but also with a separate function suite, offering a venue for dining and socialising able to host up to 160 people.

For further information about The Inn South Stainley, visit www.theinnsouthstainley.com

