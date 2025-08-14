Trio of award short listings for Harrogate law firm

Harrogate’s LCF Law is a finalist in three categories at this year’s prestigious Yorkshire Legal Awards.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year The Yorkshire Legal Awards celebrates its 26th anniversary of bringing together the region’s legal community to recognise and celebrate its many achievements. The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony on Thursday October 9 at New Dock Hall in Leeds.

LCF Law’s disputes team are shortlisted for the Litigation and Dispute Resolution Award, and LCF Residential, which is LCF Law’s specialist conveyancing division, is a finalist for the Residential Property Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Ann Christian, a personal law solicitor in the firm’s Ilkley office, is shortlisted for the Private Client Award.

LCF Law's managing partner, Ragan Montgomery

All three awards are aimed at teams or individuals that demonstrate high levels of dedication to clients and use innovation in their provision of legal services. As well as exploring recent cases that demonstrate the capabilities, commitment and calibre of the lawyers, the awards also look at how they are making a positive difference in the wider community.

LCF Law’s managing partner, Ragan Montgomery, said: “To be shortlisted for three awards, that span our disputes, personal and residential disciplines is a major achievement.

“Crucially, it also highlights the level of expertise in our team and the quality of the services that we offer to all types of clients, throughout Yorkshire and beyond.”

LCF Law is an award-winning full-service law firm, which operates regionally, nationally and internationally, with over 145 people across offices in Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate and Ilkley.