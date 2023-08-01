News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Tributes after the death of one of Harrogate’s best known figures in the restaurant scene

Tributes have been paid after the death of one of Harrogate’s best known and most loved figures in the restaurant trade.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:20 BST

Stefano Lancellotti, whose hometown was located near Bologna in northern Italy, co-founded much-loved Italian restaurant Sasso on Princes Square in Harrogate in 1998.

Over the years, Sasso won many awards and featured in The Good Food Guide where it was rated as one of the best Italian restaurants in the whole UK.

As well as building up one of Harrogate’s most loyal customer bases, Sasso also attracted newcomers and visitors to the town.

The late Stefano Lancellotti pictured in early July. Hailing from his hometown near Bologna in northern Italy, the respected chef/owner co-founded much-loved Italian restaurant Sasso in Harrogate in 1998. (Picture Gerard Binks)The late Stefano Lancellotti pictured in early July. Hailing from his hometown near Bologna in northern Italy, the respected chef/owner co-founded much-loved Italian restaurant Sasso in Harrogate in 1998. (Picture Gerard Binks)
The chef/owner’s passing comes as the popular restaurant was celebrating its 25th anniversary year.

While talking to the Harrogate Advertiser three weeks ago, Stefano said: "We seem to attract a new generation of customers who add to our wonderful historic clientele,” said Stefano.

"I am so grateful to all the people who have always given us support and the newbies who turn up every week."

A service will be held in his memory at Stonefall crematorium on Wednesday, August 9 at 12.20am where family, friends and loyal customers are invited to pay their respects.

Afterwards, there will be a wake by invitation only.

