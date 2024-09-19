Tred Launches! The new way for small businesses to stand out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sustainability has become a central focus in the business world, with customers increasingly drawn to companies that prioritise the environment.

Combined with increasing legislation around limiting environmental impact, businesses that commit to reducing their carbon footprint are not only making a positive impact but also gaining a competitive advantage. However, many small businesses find it challenging to achieve this edge in the market, with limited time and resources to invest in the strategies that larger businesses can. Enter Tred, a Yorkshire-based FinTech giving small businesses the opportunity to lead the revolution in a lesser-known area of business sustainability - money.

The Green Money Revolution

With traditional financial institutions investing over £334bn annually in fossil fuels, where businesses place their money matters. That’s the founding principle behind Tred’s green business current accounts, which ensure funds are never invested in fossil fuels and actively support environmental initiatives, such as community-led reforestation projects, with every transaction.

Tred business current account

But how much difference does avoiding fossil fuel investments really make? According to Tred’s Carbon Savings Calculator, £100,000 held in a Barclays account emits 24 tonnes CO2e more annually than if it were in a Tred account - the equivalent of 254 flights from London to Paris.

These dramatic differences in impact could make Tred a game-changing opportunity for smaller enterprises to make a real positive difference and boost their growth - without overhauling their operations.

Tred is already drawing the attention of business leaders who value their personal touch, local roots, and commitment to sustainability, Tred hopes to have everything they need to lead the green money revolution in the UK.

A Win-Win for Businesses and the Planet

Tred founders

For small businesses, the push toward sustainability is more than just a trend - it’s a growing expectation. With consumers wanting eco-friendly products and services, aligning business practices to environmental values has become crucial.

Research suggests many UK businesses are unaware that their funds are being invested in fossil fuels through traditional financial providers. This lack of awareness presents a prime opportunity for businesses to get ahead of the curve by switching to a green current account and positioning themselves as leaders in sustainability.

Also, for those needing business carbon impact assessments to gain clients, or those just wanting to understand their impact better, Tred’s built-in carbon emissions tracking for every transaction provides businesses with a clear view of their environmental impact - offering a tangible way to demonstrate sustainability to both customers and partners.

“We know that small business owners already have enough on their plates before trying to navigate their sustainability. Tred’s business account is designed to carry some of the burden – making your money green is one of the most effective things you can do to reduce your impact and build credibility with eco-conscious customers and clients” says Will Smith, Co-founder at Tred.

Tred app

Discounts available for early adopters

Following 6 months of testing and refining their service with Pioneer customers, Tred are now making their business current accounts publicly available to businesses across the UK. However, there is still an opportunity for businesses to receive Pioneer benefits. Tred are keeping available their 20% discounted pricing tier for a limited time for businesses wanting to join in their mission.