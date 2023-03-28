The budget hotel chain, which currently operates 13 hotels across North Yorkshire, has expressed interest in opening new sites in Knaresborough/Wetherby and Ripon, which it says could create up to 175 new jobs.

They have written to Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council proposing a “joint development partnership”.

The hotelier claims that the deal could provide local authorities with a “solid long-term income stream” as a landlord.

Travelodge has identified 300 locations for new hotels across the country and wants to build a seven in North Yorkshire, including in Whitby, Knaresborough/Wetherby, Middlesbrough, Redcar, Northallerton/Thirsk, Ripon and York.

For over 120 towns, such as Ripon, it could be an opportunity to have its first branded hotel – which could revolutionise its local economy.

Steve Bennett, Travelodge Chief Property and Development Officer, said: “In the current climate, local authorities are under extreme pressure to invest in their economy and support regeneration projects.

“This is why we have written to seven local authorities across North Yorkshire to offer our support as we have a requirement to add to our portfolio with a further seven hotels across the region.

“This expansion programme could represent a multi-million investment for third-party investors and our research shows that, on average, Travelodge customers will spend at least double their room rate with local businesses during their stay; this can be an annual, multi-million pound boost into each local economy.”

“We have a proven track record of working with 25 forward-thinking local authorities across the United Kingdom.

"Our innovative co-partnership development deals are spearheading regional economic growth and providing a solid long-term revenue stream.

“Britain is now a nation of budget travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type and this trend is set to grow, which is why we are looking to expand our UK hotel network with a further 300 hotels.