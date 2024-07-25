Transdev awarded world's top quality and safety benchmarks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yorkshire based bus operator Transdev is celebrating today after being awarded three globally-recognised benchmarks for quality, sustainability and safety.

The Harrogate-based company’s engineering and operations teams across its seven depots in Yorkshire, plus two in Lancashire, have won recognition from the ISO, the International Organisation for Standardisation, an independent body which works across 171 countries to ensure consistent delivery in technology, management and manufacturing.

Transdev now holds three ISO standards marks, including:

· ISO9001 – for Quality. This recognises efficient working, including reducing waste, and is based on a plan-do-check-act process to recording and reviewing procedure, structure and responsibilities

Yorkshire-based bus operator Transdev now holds three ISO standards

· ISO14001 – Environmental. An international standard that sets out an effective environmental management system, this provides a process to help cut waste and be more sustainable

· ISO45001 – Health and Safety. This global standard for safety covers hazard assessment and risk control to reduce illness, accidents and injuries at work. Holding this standard demonstrates a clear commitment to health, safety and wellbeing to colleagues and external stakeholders.

Transdev Blazefield Operations Director Vitto Pizzuti said: “ISO standards are agreed internationally by experts to act as a formula which sets out the best way for us to provide a safe and efficient service to our customers, from our engineering workshops to the end of a customer’s journey with us.

“ISO encourages the highest standards across our business, giving our customers the confidence that when they choose to travel with us, they can be assured that every aspect of what we do has been measured against a globally-recognised set of benchmarks that are all about making things better, easier and above all, safer.”

Transdev will now implement its three ISO standards across its business over the next 12 months, with a company-wide Standards Team led by Head of Operations Alan Isherwood tasked with ensuring compliance at all of its depots.

ISO members from each country nominate experts and vote on draft standards to identify the best solutions to global challenges.

Over 25,000 ISO standards cover almost all aspects of technology, management and manufacturing – with businesses invited to adopt ISO standards on a voluntary basis.