Trainee boost for Harrogate accountancy firm
Harrogate accountancy firm Wild & Co has recruited a second apprentice as part of its growth plans, two years after taking on its first trainee accountant.
Both will train with the company to achieve their professional ACA qualifications.
Liz Wild, who founded Wild & Co 11 years ago, said: “Apprenticeships can be an excellent option for businesses which, like us, are planning for growth. Having experienced the benefits of having a trainee we were keen to provide an extra opportunity for someone to train with us and would definitely recommend other local businesses to consider apprenticeships.”
Wild & Co has seen client numbers increase during the pandemic, which Ms Wild attributes partly to the firm’s proactive approach to supporting fellow businesses.
“We provided a lot of free advice and information to clients and non-clients during the lockdowns and put in many extra hours supporting clients with furlough and grant applications.
“As a result, we have seen word-of-mouth referrals increase significantly which has enabled us to create training opportunities and expand our team.”
The firm is a specialist in cloud accounting software and recently appointed a payroll administration expert to support expansion of its payroll services.
Ms Wild said: “As a business that is always working hard to support other businesses with growth and profitability it has been rewarding to put our expertise into practice within our own company and set some foundations for the next stage of our growth plans.”