Traditional village pub in Harrogate district set to close its doors to undergo £110,000 refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular village pub near Wetherby is set to close this week to undergo a huge refurbishment, thanks to a £110,000 investment.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spotted Ox in Tockwith is to close at the end of service on Sunday, October 13 to allow refurbishment to take place by new licensee Alex O’Dell and Star Pubs.

The family and dog friendly local will reopen in early November, with six new jobs created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex, who also manages The Ship Inn in Aldborough and The Old Black Swan in Bedale has now taken on the lease of The Spotted Ox which he had been running on a temporary basis since August 2023.

The Spotted Ox in Tockwith is to undergo a huge refurbishment, thanks to a £110,000 investment

During his time behind the bar he has transformed the pub’s fortunes, doubling trade on the back of introducing food, coffee and live entertainment, and created eight new jobs.

Alex said: “When I took over The Spotted Ox as a temporary manager, it was very quiet and little used but it is now the beating heart of village life.

"We are open every lunch and evening for food, except Mondays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dominoes, darts, cricket and football teams are all based here and shove-ha'penny is played too.

"We also show live Sky Sports and TNT Sports, host regular quizzes, host live music and are popular with local shoots.

“The pub is tired looking and in need of some TLC.

"I have made some improvements already, but the investment will take The Spotted Ox to the next level, improving the ambience for our many regulars and visitors whilst retaining its traditional character.

"I shall also be opening the newly decorated Forge Coffee Shop and Tea Room soon after the pub reopens, which as well as serving teas and coffees, will be used to host village events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside, the Spotted Ox will be completely overhauled, redecorated in a smart chalky grey with darker grey windows, new signage and lighting.

A timber pergola will also be added to the side of the pub with festoon style lighting, providing an alfresco eating and dining space for 12.

The re-landscaped garden has further seating for 100 on new garden furniture as well as a giant chess set.

The newly created Forge Coffee Shop and Tea Room will also have seating for over 40 people and open direct onto the beer garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside, the dated interior will be given a smarter, lighter look and feel.

In the bar and dining area, the walls will be redecorated in a muted green and French grey with classic style wall and pendant light fittings.

The furniture will be a mix of deep button back leather seating and floral fabric covered free standing furniture.

The locals bar will be redecorated in muted green with the bar and windows painted in a contrasting grey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new log burning stove and dart board are being fitted, as well as old sporting bric-a-brac.

The toilets are also being upgraded with feature walls as part of the investment.

Simon Whiter, Star Pubs Area Manager, added: “Alex has immersed himself in village life and has been welcomed with open arms by the community.

"Having been in the Armed Forces and worked as a Savoy chef, Alex is the perfect licensee for The Spotted Ox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has a real passion for quality and great organisational skills.

"The refurbishment will take The Spotted Ox up a notch – in keeping with the improved service - but retain its character.

"I wish Alex, his team and the customers of The Spotted Ox many happy days ahead.”

The menu will continue to offer pub classics done to a high standard using fresh great quality ingredients, locally sourced wherever possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as a cracking Sunday lunch, it will include the pub’s signature homemade pies – Chicken, Leek and Bacon, Steak and Guinness, Minted Lamb and Homity – and its buttermilk chicken burgers, Parmos, as well as specials.

The drinks include five cask ales, a wide selection of gins and barista style coffee using locally roasted Dancing Goat coffee beans.