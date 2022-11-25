Town thrilled as stalls sell out at one of Harrogate district's most popular Christmas Markets

Knaresborough Christmas Market will place on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4.

Taking place on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, all 60 of the gift stalls available for the big weekend have been filled.

It's a major boost to volunteer organisers who also report that visitors are booked to arrive from across the North.

Hazel Haas, chair of Knaresborough Christmas Market Committee, said: "The market is completely sold out of stalls with new faces, as well as the established traders who support us every year.

"Coach visitors are also booked to come from north east towns, the East Riding, Nottinghamshire.

"And we have issued special permission for our Lancashire visitors, too!"

The weekend will also see a full programme of entertainment in the town centre, include brass bands, carol singers, seasonal entertainers and a fireworks finale on the Sunday.

The town's independent shops, galleries, cafes and restaurants are also getting involved.

Other reasons to make a beeline for Knaresborough Christmas Market include a Resurrected Bites Artisan Market, the Christmas Tree Festival at St John's Church and Christmas at Mother Shipton's.

The event not only offers a fun-packed weekend, it's also important to the local businesses and charities which benefit from it as they battle through tough times.

Run by a committee made up of volunteers from Knaresborough Chamber of Trade, Knaresborough Lions and Knaresborough Rotary Club, the Christmas market is a sign of the town’s strength.

Such is the wide scale of business and community support for the event, Knaresborough appears to be a town going places - despite the lingering impact of the pandemic.

And the town’s national profile has never been higher.

"Knaresborough’s good exposure with the Hallmark film and other TV programmes seems to be working in our favour," said Hazel Haas.

"Our abundance of small independent shops also seems to suit current trends.

"People want the nostalgic look and feel of a market town.