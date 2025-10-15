Total Payments marks first year in business

A Yorkshire-based payments company is celebrating its first year in business after helping hundreds of local firms make the switch to cheaper, faster, with flexible payment technology.

Total Payments, based in Birstall, launched in 2024 to give small businesses access to transparent, affordable payment solutions. In just twelve months, the company has seen rapid uptake of its card terminals and digital payment tools among independent retailers, cafés, and tradespeople across Yorkshire and beyond.

Director Nick Mehat said the company’s first year has been about building trust and simplifying payments for businesses that have traditionally faced delays and hidden costs. “We started Total Payments with a simple goal — to make it easier for small businesses to get paid and stay in control of their money,” Nick said.

“In just a year, we’ve helped hundreds of businesses modernise the way they take payments, with clear pricing, instant settlement and, affordable pricing.”

Total Payments offers a range of payment terminals, including the recently launched myPOS Ultra Card Machine, which provides instant access to funds, a free business account, and mobile apps for on-the-go management.

The company has also expanded its support team and digital services to meet growing demand, with plans to open additional offices and create new jobs in the region over the next 12 months.

“Yorkshire is full of ambitious small businesses, and we’re proud to be part of their journey,” Nick added.

“Our success comes from supporting local and national firms who work hard every day to keep their communities thriving.”

As Total Payments celebrates its first anniversary, the business says its focus for the year ahead will be on expanding across the UK while continuing to back local entrepreneurs with transparent, tech-driven payment solutions.

For more information, visit www.totalpayments.co.uk

